Spartanburgers' Late Rally Squashed by Dash

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a series-opening walk-off win, Hub City's late surge fell short against Winston-Salem Wednesday. The 'Burgers (2-3, 36-35) scored three in the eighth, but fell 7-4 to the Dash (2-3, 40-31).

Winston-Salem jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second, scoring four runs on J'Briell Easley (L, 0-2). The bottom two hitters in the Dash order, Ely Brown and Bryce Elbin, each whacked a two-RBI hit. After Eblin's single up the middle, Easley was replaced by Owen Proksch, who was excellent in his second appearance as a Spartanburger. Proksch faced one over the minimum through 2 2/3 innings and struck out three. The southpaw did not allow a hit.

Meanwhile, the 'Burgers' offense was stagnant against Justin Sinibaldi (W, 4-3). The lefty danced around five hits and left the ballgame only after reaching 80 pitches. His one blemish was a solo homer from Luke Hanson, which traveled over 400 feet to the Spartanburg Community College Berm past left field.

Brock Porter entered as a piggyback starter in the fourth and conceded a run two batters later. The right-hander hit Eblin, then Kyle Lodise pulled an RBI double to the left field wall to extend Winston Salem's lead to 5-0. Porter trundled through trouble in each of his innings, working around three more hits and three walks without allowing a run. He struck out five Dash batters. Luke Savage took over for Porter in the seventh and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.

After Savage posted a zero in the top of the eighth, the Hub City offense came alive. Facing rehabbing lefty Tommy Vail, the Spartanburgers strung together three runs on three hits and two walks, including RBI singles from Maxton Martin and Esteban Mejia, the latter of which cut the Dash lead to one run. Winston-Salem called on Jake Curtis to get the final out of the eighth. The visitors struck back in the ninth, plating two insurance runs against Case Matter, and Curtis (S, 1) set down the 'Burgers to end the game.

First pitch between Hub City and Winston Salem Thursday is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. RHP Kamdyn Perry (0-1, 6.06 ERA) matches up against right-hander Max Banks (0-2, 11.25 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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