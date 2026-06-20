Seven-Run Sixth Sinks Cyclones in 10-4 Defeat

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - SS Mitch Voit reached base three times, and C Ronald Hernandez collected a pair of hits, but a seven-run sixth inning was too much to overcome, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 10-4, in the second-half opener on Friday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Brooklyn (0-1, 25-41) carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Wilmington (1-0, 32-34) erupted for seven runs to seize control.

RF Elijah Green ignited the rally, working a seven-pitch walk to start the inning. LF Jack Moroknek followed by hitting a pop fly down the left-field line that snuck over the fence for a go-ahead two-run home run. The blast, Moroknek's first High-A home run and seventh overall this season, put the Blue Rocks ahead 5-4.

3B Randal Díaz continued the attack, reaching on an infield single to second before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. After a strikeout and a pitching change, 2B Ronny Cruz hit a ground ball to third. The grounder was bobbled, and the subsequent throws to second and first for force-outs were late. Another run came home on the fielder's choice to extend the Wilmington lead to 6-4.

CF Yeremy Cabrera then lined a two-run double to right field, doubling the advantage to 8-4. 1B Jacob Walsh added a sacrifice fly before Green capped the seven-run outburst with an RBI double to left-center, giving the Blue Rocks a 10-4 cushion.

Wilmington struck first in the opening inning. SS Eli Willits smacked the game's first pitch for a single, advanced to second on a balk, and scored on Cabrera's single to give Wilmington a swift 1-0 edge. Two batters later, Green roped an RBI double to make it 2-0.

The Blue Rocks added another run in the second. After DH Elijah Nunez singled and Willits doubled, Cruz hit a ground ball to third. Instead of throwing to first for the force out, the third baseman tagged Willits after a brief rundown. Nunez crossed before the tag was applied, extending Wilmington's lead to 3-0.

The Cyclones started to chip away in the third.

1B Trace Willhoite drew a leadoff walk before Voit smacked a single to left. Hernandez delivered a one-out RBI double to right to put Brooklyn on the board. DH Corey Collins promptly produced a sacrifice fly to center to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Brooklyn grabbed the lead in the fourth.

2B Colin Houck drew a leadoff free pass and moved to third on a RF JT Benson double to left. After LF Yohairo Cuevas drew a walk to load the bases, Willhoite tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center.

Voit kept the attack going by hitting a ground ball to the right of the shortstop. The grounder was fumbled, allowing all runners to advance safely. Benson, who tagged and advanced to third on the sacrifice fly, scored to give the Cyclones a 4-3 lead.

Neither starter received a decision on Friday night.

RHP Robert Stock, making his first appearance on a minor league rehab assignment, allowed three runs on four hits over 1.2 innings for Brooklyn while striking out one. Wilmington starter RHP Alexander Meckley surrendered four runs on four hits in 3.1 innings, walking five and striking out two.

LHP Pablo Aldonis (4-1) earned the victory for the Blue Rocks with a scoreless sixth inning of relief, working around a pair of walks.

RHP Noah Hall (1-5) was saddled with the defeat for the Cyclones. The 25-year-old matched a season high with six strikeouts but allowed five runs on two hits and four walks.

The Cyclones will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday night. RHP José Chirinos (1-1, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to start for Brooklyn, while Wilmington is expected to counter with RHP Mikey Tepper (0-1, 4.76 ERA). First pitch from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.