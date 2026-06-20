Hub City Falls by One Run at Frederick

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - The second half of the South Atlantic League season kicked off Friday night with Hub City playing its fifth game of seven this week at Frederick.The Spartanburgers (0-1, 34-33) put a late scare into the Keys (1-0, 42-23) for the second straight night but came up short in a 3-2 loss.

Both starters dominated Friday night. Yeiber Cartaya struck out three in two perfect innings to begin on the mound for Frederick. Ben Hartl snapped that streak with a leadoff single in the third. Hub City got two on with one out after a walk, but a double play ended the threat.

Six of Caden Scarborough's first nine outs on the night were strikeouts. The Hub City starter then struck out the side in the fourth to match a career high of nine punchouts. Frederick struck first in the bottom of the fifth. Elis Cuevas led off with a single and stole second. He then reached third on a failed pickoff attempt and came home to score on an errant back pick throw to third from the catcher Hartl.

With two outs and nobody on in the fifth, the 'Burgers turned to Aidan Deakins out of the bullpen. The left-hander's High-A debut started with a single from Colin Yeaman and a two-run homer from Yasmil Bucce. Deakins would go the rest of the way recording ten outs and only allowing one more hit and no more runs.

Hub City had a runner reach scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth but could not muster any runs against Cartaya. Frederick turned to rehab right-hander Richard Guasch in the seventh. The 'Burgers got runners to second and third with two outs in the seventh after a pair of walks. Yeison Morrobel drove them both in on a line drive single to left field, cutting the Keys lead to 3-2.

Riley Cooper tossed a one-two-three eighth inning for Frederick. The lefty stayed out for the ninth. Quincy Scott led off with a single. An out later, Antonis Macias singled to put runners at the corners. Esteban Mejia ran for Macias and stole second. A strikeout and a groundout stranded both runners in scoring position to finish the game.

The 'Burgers and Keys start at 6:00 p.m. ET Saturday as Hub City attempts to snap a four-game losing streak. Right-hander Ismael Agreda (1-4, 5.32 ERA) climbs the rubber for the 12th time in 2026. Frederick has not named a starter.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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