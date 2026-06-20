Keys Begin Second Half with Tight Victory over Hub City

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys began the second half of the season in the win column, earning a 3-2 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Each team was held scoreless in the first inning with starting pitchers Yeiber Cartaya and Caden Scarborough both striking out a pair of batters while inducing one ground ball. Elis Cuevas earned the games first base hit in the bottom of the second inning but was stranded at third base as Scarborough struck out the side.

The Keys found the board first in the top of the fifth, scoring their first run in unearned fashion as Cuevas singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Ben Hartl. The unearned run was the only run the Hub City starter Scarborough would allow as he left the game after 4.2 innings of work while striking out nine and allowing just two hits.

The Keys would add two more runs in the fifth inning after Colin Yeaman singled and Yasmil Bucce hit his first home run of the season off reliever Aidan Deakins.

Cartaya would throw a season-high six innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed just three hits while striking out six Spartanburgers hitters.

After reliever Richard Guasch entered in the seventh, the Spartanburgers quickly put two on base on a pair of walks. After a groundout and flyout for the first two outs of the inning, Yeison Morrobel found his fifth hit in the last two days and put Hub City on the board with a two-RBI single.

In his first appearance with Hub City, Deakins got scoreless innings in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He would end the night with 3.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.

In the top of the ninth, Hub City put two runners on after singles from Quincy Scott II and Antonis Macias. Chandler Pollard struck out against Riley Cooper before Yeison Morrobel grounded out to Leandro Arias at second base.

The Keys will look extend their four-game winning streak Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium as fans in attendance will celebrate Keyote's birthday with a bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It is also Scout Night presented by Wegmans.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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