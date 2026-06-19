Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Shortstop

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Friday, June 19, through Friday, July 3, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select a shortstop to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

VOTE FOR CYCLONES 25th ANNIVERSARY SHORTSTOP

Among the 14 shortstops to vote on are:

Jesús BÁEZ (2024-25)

Before being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2025, Báez appeared in 78 games for the Cyclones between 2024-25. The teenage infielder slashed .246/.334/.412/.746 with 46 runs scored, 25 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 46 RBI, and eight stolen bases. Báez was a key contributor to Brooklyn's 2025 First Half title in the South Atlantic League North Division, as well as their 2025 SAL title.

Matt BOUCHARD (2007-09)

Bouchard spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones and was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2007. In 97 games with the franchise, the Georgetown alum slashed .292/.355/.391/.745 with 53 runs scored, 23 extra-base knocks, three homers, 38 RBI, and 13 stolen bags. On June 24, 2009, Bouchard tied the franchise single-game record for doubles (3). He is also fourth all-time in games played at shortstop (83).

Phillip EVANS (2011-12)

Evans went on to play four Major League seasons with the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates after his time on Coney Island. During the 2011 and 2012 seasons, the California native hit .248/.323/.331/.655 in 75 games, scoring 33 runs and tallying 14 extra-base hits, five home runs, and 29 runs batted in. During the 2012 season, Evans paced the team in games played (73), batting average (.294), and hits (74). On August 10, 2012, Evans ended one of the great pitcher's duels in franchise history with an RBI single in a 1-0 win vs. Vermont.

Reese HAVENS (2008)

The Mets' first-round pick in 2008, Havens tore up the New York-Penn League that summer. The University of South Carolina alum hit .247/.340/.471/.811 in 23 games, adding 13 runs, 11 extra-base knocks, three home runs, and 11 RBI. On July 1, 2008, Havens joined fellow 2008 first-round selections Ike Davis and Brad Holt in the starting lineup.

Wilfredo LARA (2024)

Dealt at the deadline in 2024 to the Miami Marlins, Lara was key part of Brooklyn's 2024 team. In 78 games before the trade, the then-20-year-old slashed .244/.349/.343/.692 with 49 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, four home runs, 29 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Lara provided the go-ahead base hit in the 1,000th win in franchise history on May 11, 2024, at Rome.

Ronny MAURICIO (2021)

"El Chimi" was part of the Cyclones' three-headed monster in 2021 that also included top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty. In 100 games with Brooklyn that summer, Mauricio put together a .242/.290/.449/.739 slashline with 55 runs scored, 38 extra-base hits, 19 home runs, 63 RBI, and nine steals. The then-20-year-old led the team in games played (100), total bases (176), triples (5), and RBI (63). Mauricio's 63 RBI in 2021 are tied with Stanley Consuegra for the most in a single season in franchise history. The Dominican Republic native has gone on to play three MLB seasons with the New York Mets.

Robert McINTYRE (2001)

A member of Brooklyn's inaugural squad and co-New York-Penn League championship team in 2001, McIntyre was a fan favorite on Coney Island. In 67 games with the Cyclones, the then-20-year-old slashed .197/.263/.352/.615. He accumulated 35 runs scored, 19 extra-base hits, eight home runs, 35 RBI, and seven stolen bases. McIntrye was Brooklyn's first Opening Day shortstop and led the team in games played (67) that summer.

Danny MUNO (2011)

Before appearing in 17 Major League games with the New York Mets in 2015, Muno tore up the New York-Penn League. In one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history, the Fresno State University alum hit .355/.466/.514/.980 in 59 games with 45 runs scored, 28 extra-base hits, two home runs, 24 RBI, and nine steals. Muno's .355 average led the NYPL and remains the highest mark by a player in Cyclones history. In addition to batting average, Muno also paced Brooklyn in hits (95), doubles (23), walks (43), steals (9), and on-base percentage (.466) that year. Muno also holds Brooklyn's single-season franchise mark for on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (.980). His career .355 average is also the best in Cyclones' history. Muno was recognized as both a NYPL All-Star and the team's Sterling Award winner in 2011.

Wilmer REYES (2019, 2021-22)

A member of the Cyclones' 2019 New York-Penn League title squad, Reyes spent parts of three seasons in Brooklyn. The infielder was named a NYPL All-Star in 2019 and appeared in 104 games during his Cyclones career. Reyes slashed .292/.325/.396/.721 in his time on Coney Island, adding 52 runs, 23 extra-base knocks, eight home runs, 55 RBI, and 17 steals. In 2019, Reyes paced the team in batting average (.323), at-bats (299), hits (74), total bases (101), and slugging percentage (.441).

Luis RIVERA (2006)

Before becoming the first former Cyclone to serve as skipper in 2022, Rivera thrived on the diamond. Rivera played with Brooklyn during the 2006 season, hitting .271/.313/.302/.615 in 69 games. The Puerto Rico native added 29 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, no homers, 14 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

Amed ROSARIO (2014)

Now a member of the crosstown New York Yankees, Rosario was a 2014 New York-Penn League All-Star with Brooklyn before embarking on a 10-year Major League career that started in Queens with the New York Mets. In 2014, the then-18-year-old hit .289/.337/.380/.717 in 68 games, tallying 39 runs scored, 17 extra-base knocks, a home run, 23 RBI, and seven stolen bases. That summer, Rosario led the team in runs scored (39) and triples (5).

Rylan SANDOVAL (2010)

A 2010 New York-Penn League All-Star, Sandoval thrived while making his pro debut with the Cyclones. The California native slashed .330/.404/.546/.950 in 47 games that summer, adding 34 runs scored, 22 extra-base hits, nine home runs, 29 RBI, and eight stolen bags. Sandoval ranked in the top 10 of the NYPL that year in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.404), slugging percentage (.546), OPS (.950), and home runs (9).

Jett WILLIAMS (2023)

Despite only spending a little over a month with the club, Williams made a tremendous impact on the Cyclones' 2023 playoff push. In 36 games with Brooklyn, the then-19-year-old hit at a .299/.451/.567/1.018 clip with 25 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 18 RBI, and 12 steals. On September 9, 2023, vs. Wilmington, Williams became just the second teenager in MiLB's stat portal era (since 2005) to register 100 or more walks in a season. Williams was named the New York Mets' Minor League Player of the Year after the campaign.

Colby WOODMANSEE (2016)

Woodmansee was named a New York-Penn League All-Star with Brooklyn in 2016. The Arizona State University alum slashed .257/.305/.325/.630 over 64 games in his lone season on Coney Island. Woodmansee registered 30 runs scored, 13 extra-base hits, two home runs, and 29 RBI. On July 10, 2016, Woodmansee combined with Dan Rizzie and Nick Sergakis for the first triple play in franchise history in a game vs. Hudson Valley. During the 2016 season, the infielder led the team in batting average (.257), games played (64), at-bats (249), hits (64), total bases (81), and RBI (29).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.