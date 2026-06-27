Renegades Earn 13-3 Win over Hot Rods

Published on June 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Bowling Green, KY - The Hudson Valley Renegades broke a three-game losing streak with a dominant 13-3 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday night.

The Renegades pounded out a season-high 17 hits in the win, their most since an 18-hit performance on 7/29/25 at Wilmington. All 17 hits for the Renegades in the game came in the first seven innings, with 12 coming off Bowling Green starter Dominic Niman.

With 17 hits on Friday, the Renegades have 53 hits in the first four games of the series with Bowling Green. The team is hitting .303/.372/.523 in 14 games since 6/10, the top average in High-A in that stretch and fourth-best OPS. The Renegades have the third-highest batting average in MiLB since 6/10.

Six Hudson Valley batters had multi-hit games, led by Roderick Arias (4), who was joined by Kaeden Kent and Core Jackson (3) and Eric Genther, Kyle West and Robbie Burnett (2).

The win broke a streak of seven straight one-run games played by the Renegades since 6/17 at Rome. The Renegades went 2-5 in those games with five walk-off losses.

Rory Fox (89 pitches) and Hansel Rincon (11 pitches) combined to need only 100 pitches to seal the win.

The Renegades hit three home runs on Thursday and have hit 48 home runs in their last 27 games, 60.0% of their season total of 80 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game 10 times in its last 19 games.

Hudson Valley has hit homers in 19 of its last 21 games.

RHP Rory Fox (8.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) struck out seven batters across 8.0 innings, becoming the first Renegades starting pitcher since 2023 to throw 8.0 innings.

Fox joins Richard Fitts (8/27/22 vs Hickory) and Drew Thorpe (6/4/23 vs Aberdeen and 7/22/23 vs Brooklyn) as starters to throw 8.0 innings for the Renegades in the Yankees era.

Since 2005, that group is joined by only Wilber Almonte (8.0 IP on 7/16/10 vs Williamsport) and Tyree Hayes (9.0 IP on 8/10/08 at Lowell) have completed at least 8.0 innings in a start with Hudson Valley. Fox and Hayes are the only two to do so on the road.

Fox became the second Renegades starting pitcher this season to pitch into the eighth inning, joining Jack Cebert who did so on 4/10 vs Wilmington.

The Renegades are the only team in MiLB this season with two starters who have recorded an out in the eighth inning.

Fox allowed only one hit after the third inning and just two total baserunners after the third. He faced the minimum three batters in five innings.

This was Fox's second start this year of at least 7.0 innings, joining Cebert and Luis Serna as Renegades pitchers with multiple 7.0-inning starts. The Renegades are the only team with three starters who have multiple 7.0 inning outings.

Fox has allowed three-or-fewer ER in four straight starts and five of his last six.

Friday was Fox's fifth start this year with at least seven strikeouts.

R H E LOB SERIES HUDSON VALLEY 13 17 0 4 1 BOWLING GREEN 3 5 2 2 3

HOME RUNS (2026 TOTAL / INNING / RUNNERS ON BASE / OUTS / PITCHER / SCORE AFTER HR)

STARTING TIME: 9:31 EDT GAME-TIME TEMPERATURE: 77 degrees WINNING PITCHER: Rory Fox (5-3) LOSING PITCHER: Dominic Niman (5-1) SAVE: None

TIME OF GAME: 2:14 (1:56 delay) ATTENDANCE: 3,179 PITCH COUNTS (Total Pitches-Strikes): RENEGADES: Rory Fox (89-66) HOT RODS: Dominic Niman (79-57)

HUDSON VALLEY Wilson Rodriguez (#8 / Top 3 / 1 on / 1 out / Dominic Niman / HV 5 - BG 0) Core Jackson (#9 / Top 4 / 2 on / 0 outs / Dominic Niman / HV 9 - BG 3) Roderick Arias (#13 / Top 6 / 2 on / 2 outs / Cade Citelli / HV 13 - BG 3)

BOWLING GREEN Nathan Fewelling (#13 / Bot 3 / 2 on / 2 outs / Rory Fox / HV 5 - BG 3)

POSTGAME NOTES

LF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 3 K) ripped his eighth home run of the season and has homered in three-straight games. He is the first Renegades batter to homer in three straight games since Omar Martinez from 5/6-5/8/25.

Rodriguez has batted in three runners in each of the Renegades' last three games. He's up to six performances this season with three-or-more RBIs.

Rodriguez has reached base in 15 of his last 16 games played.

Rodriguez is batting .313/.372/.627 in the month of June with 17 R, 4 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 20 RBIs, 8 BB, 20 K.

2B Roderick Arias (4-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 17 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .406/.442/.710 (28-for-69) with 16 R, 6 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, and 20 K.

Arias also has hits in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .369/.415/.619 (31-for-84) during the stretch.

3B Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB) had his team-leading 29th multi-hit game of the year, and his ninth three-hit performance.

Kent leads High-A batters with 87 hits on the season and is tied for the SAL lead with 19 doubles.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K) hit his ninth home run of the season and his seventh since returning from the IL on 5/26.

Jackson extended his hitting streak to seven, and he grabbed his third multi-hit performance of the stretch. Jackson is batting .294/.294/.500 (10-for-34) over the hitting streak with 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI.

Jackson is tied with Roderick Arias for the longest hitting streak on the team.

C Eric Genther (2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 K) has hits in all but one game this series against the Hot Rods.

Genther is 4-for-14 (.286) at the plate this series with 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 3 K.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, 2 R, K) extended his hitting streak to four straight games. He has multi-hit performances in three of his last four games played.

West is slashing .444/.474/.611 (8-for-18) over the stretch with HR, 5 R, 3 RBI, BB, 4 K.

Friday night marked the 18th multi-hit performance for West this season.

DH Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI) grabbed his sixth double of the year with the Renegades.

RF Robbie Burnett (2-for-4, R) grabbed his first hit this year with the Renegades and his first career multi-hit game in High-A.

Burnett was 0-for-5 on the season coming into Friday night's game.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) threw a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

He has not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 appearances: 13.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 25 K.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET) Saturday, June 27 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Franyer Herrera

RHP Jack Kartsonas 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Sean Paul Linan

RHP Trevor Harrison 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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