Three BlueClaws Homers Not Enough in 6-5 Friday Loss in Brooklyn

Published on June 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Daiverson Gutierrez broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI single to center and Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 6-5 on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

The Cyclones (3-4 in the second half), who led 3-0, have taken three of four from Jersey Shore (2-5) in the series.

The BlueClaws stormed back in the fourth inning with three home runs. Daunte Stuart hit the first one, his first home run in affiliated baseball. Carter Mathison hit a three run shot, his third home run of the last two weeks and fifth of the season. Finally, Joel Dragoo, who hit his first professional home run last week, hit his second to put the BlueClaws up 5-3.

It marked the third time the BlueClaws hit three home runs in an inning since becoming a High-A affiliate in 2021, the most recent coming on July 7, 2023 against Hudson Valley (Marcus Lee Sang, Gabriel Rincones, Jr., and Leandro Pineda.

Brooklyn had taken the lead in the first inning on a three run home run by John Bay off starter Ramon Marquez.

Marquez did not allow anything else. He came out after five, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Juan Arnaud threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save while the Cyclones bullpen threw four scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Tanner Gresham starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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