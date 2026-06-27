Keys Drop Second Straight Game to Blue Rocks on the Road

Published on June 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Frederick Keys fell for the second straight night to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) Friday night, losing by a score of 8-6 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

The Blue Rocks scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take their first and only lead of the night, as the Keys now look to snap the two-game losing streak Saturday night with the six-game series split at two games apiece.

Each side brought home runs in the first inning with the Keys getting three in the top of the opening inning off an RBI single from Ike Irish and a two-run homer from Victor Figueroa. That home run was his 21st of the season, a mark that leads the South Atlantic League.

However, Wilmington got two runs back on a two-RBI single, making it a 3-2 game in favor of the Keys heading into the second inning Friday night.

After both sides went scoreless during the second inning, Jacob Cravey threw a scoreless bottom of the third, allowing the visitors to stay ahead by one through three innings of play.

The Blue Rocks tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI double, evening up the score at four all going into the fifth in Delaware.

Figueroa's third RBI of the night in the top of the fifth on an RBI double to left put the Keys back out in front by one at 4-3, taking the game to the sixth with the visitors still leading by one at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Colin Tuft launched a two-run homer to right to push the lead back to three at a 6-3 score, but the Blue Rocks came back with two RBIs of their own to make it a one-run game again, this time at 6-5 heading into the seventh in the First State.

The Blue Rocks tied the game back up on a wild pitch during the bottom of the seventh, allowing the score to go to 6-6 approaching the eighth in game four of the six-game series.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Rocks took their first lead of the night with two runs scoring on a Keys error from the infield, giving Wilmington an 8-6 advantage heading into the ninth in Wilmington.

During the top of the ninth, the Keys went down in order to close out the game, as the Blue Rocks picked up their second straight victory in the series, winning by a score of 8-6.

The Keys prepare for game five of the six-game series Saturday night against the Blue Rocks, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.