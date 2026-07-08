Grasshoppers Fall to Drive in Home Series Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Anker

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Anker(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the opener of their home series to the Greenville Drive, 6-2. With the victory, Greenville improved to 6-10 in the second half, while Greensboro fell to 11-5. The Drive outhit the Grasshoppers 9-3, and Greensboro committed one error.

Infielder Sammy Stafura paced the Grasshoppers offensively, going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and one run scored. Easton Carmichael and Dylan Palmer each added a hit for Greensboro.

Greenville was led at the plate by outfielder Ronny Hernandez, who finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Justin Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Enddy Azocar, Yoeilin Cespedes, Luke Heyman, and Antonio Anderson each recorded a hit.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Anker made the start for Greensboro, striking out eight over five innings. He allowed six hits, five earned runs, and one walk while taking the loss to fall to 0-1 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Jojo Ingrassia earned the win for Greenville, improving to 2-1 after allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings. Griffin Kilander recorded the final outs to earn his first save of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8 at 12:00PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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