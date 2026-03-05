Renegades Fest Returns to Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, March 21

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce the return of Renegades Fest to Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This year's event will be bigger than ever before as we celebrate the official countdown to Opening Night.

Renegades Fest celebrates the start of the 2026 Renegades season and the much-anticipated home opener on Tuesday, April 7 and features fun for the entire family. In addition to playing games to win Renegades prizes, fans can participate in mascot autograph sessions, play on the inflatables in the Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone, watch local Little League Baseball games on the field, browse the Sports Memorabilia & Card Show, participate in an Easter Egg Hunt on the field, and have access to an exclusive in-person only buy one, get one free single game ticket deal (limit 10 tickets, July 2-4 games excluded).

The event is FREE and open to the public. Renegades concessions will be open with food and drink will be available to purchase. The Den Pro Shop will be open to stock up on all the great new Renegades gear with exclusive in-person only merchandise deals.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: Dutchess County Public Transportation Bus Route B both Northbound from Beacon and Southbound from Poughkeepsie stops at Heritage Financial Park. See schedules and routes at https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/Public-Transit/Routes-Schedules.htm.

Vendor space for the Sports Memorabilia & Card Show is limited. Vendors interested in attending can contact Josh Watson-Lewis, Manager of Special Events at(845) 838-0094or by emailingjosh@hvrenegades.com.







