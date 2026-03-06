26 in '26: Mets' Spring Breakout Roster Loaded with Cyclones Alumni

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The New York Mets, in collaboration with Major League Baseball, have released their preliminary roster for the third-annual Spring Breakout Game to be held on Thursday, March 19, at 7:10 p.m. from Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. 26 Brooklyn Cyclones alums make up the initial list of 40 players that will represent the Mets against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mets' Spring Breakout player pool features 25 of the organization's Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, 14 of whom have already suited up for the Cyclones at one point in their professional careers. New York's preliminary list also includes six of the team's Top 10 prospects, including: OF A.J. Ewing (No. 4 / MLB No. 97), 1B Ryan Clifford (5), INF Jacob Reimer (6), RHP Jack Wenninger (7), INF Mitch Voit (8), SS Elian Peña (9), and LHP Jonathan Santucci (10).

17 of the 22 pitchers named to the Mets' Spring Breakout roster have experience playing on Coney Island. Joining former Cyclones, Santucci and Wenninger, on the roster are fellow Top 30 farmhands RHP Will Watson (11), LHP Zach Thornton (15), RHP Ryan Lambert (18), RHP Dylan Ross (19), RHP R.J. Gordon (20), RHP Jonathan Pintaro (22), and RHP Brendan Girton (30).

RHP Hoss Brewer, who recorded the save and final out of the Cyclones' 2025 South Atlantic League title, will also sport the orange and blue, alongside fellow members of last year's championship team, RHP Juan Arnaud, RHP Channing Austin, RHP Saúl García, RHP Cristofer Gómez, RHP Noah Hall, and RHP Ben Simon.

Clifford, Ewing, Reimer, and Bronx native C Chris Suero (16), who clubbed a pair of home runs as a non-roster invitee to the Mets' Major League Spring Training this year, spearhead the list of former Cyclones position players selected to the preliminary group. They'll be accompanied by fellow top prospects OF Nick Morabito (13), OF Eli Serrano III (14), and INF Marco Vargas (21).

UTL Yonatan Henríquez, who set the Cyclones' single-game postseason record for RBI (6) in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series against Hub City, will also participate in the contest, along with UTL D'Andre Smith and 2024 Brooklyn RHP Douglas Orellana.

To accommodate the player movement involved with the World Baseball Classic and to create greater flexibility for clubs and farm directors, this year's Spring Breakout rosters are being constructed in two phases. Clubs initially submitted a preliminary 40-man player pool, which will then be pared down to the official 23-27-man rosters on March 18.

Morabito (Italy) and Simon (Israel) will also represent their respective countries in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Morabito and Italy will play their inaugural WBC contest on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. ET vs. Brazil. Simon, who will start the contest as the opener, and Israel open the tournament against Venezuela on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Cyclones will open the 2026 season on Friday, April 3, when they welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, to Maimonides Park at 6:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out for our first Postgame Fireworks show of the season. Single-game, groups, full-season, partial-season, and premium tickets are currently available for all 2026 games. For more information, call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

METS PRELIMINARY 40-MAN PLAYER POOL

PITCHERS (22)

RHP Juan Arnaud (2025)

RHP Channing Austin (2025)

RHP Hoss Brewer (2025)

LHP Nicolas Carreño

RHP Saúl García (2023-25)

RHP Brendan Girton (2025)

RHP Cristofer Gómez (2025)

RHP R.J. Gordon (2025)

RHP Nathan Hall

RHP Noah Hall (2024-25)

RHP Peter Kussow

RHP Ryan Lambert (2024-25)

RHP Camden Lohman

RHP Douglas Orellana (2024)

RHP Jonathan Pintaro (2024)

RHP Dylan Ross (2025)

LHP Jonathan Santucci (2025)

RHP Ben Simon (2024-25)

LHP Zach Thornton (2024-25)

RHP Cam Tilly

RHP Will Watson (2025)

RHP Jack Wenninger (2024)

CATCHERS (3)

C Daiveron Gutiérrez

C/OF Chris Suero (2024-25)

C Julio Zayas

INFIELDERS (11)

UTL Yunior Amparo

1B/OF Ryan Clifford (2023-24)

1B/OF Randy Guzmán

UTL Yonatan Henríquez (2025)

SS Antonio Jimenez

SS Elian Peña

3B/1B Jacob Reimer (2023-25)

2B D'Andre Smith (2023-25)

SS Trey Snyder

INF Marco Vargas (2025)

2B Mitch Voit

OUTFIELDERS (4)

OF/2B A.J. Ewing (2025)

OF Edward Lantigua

OF Nick Morabito (2024)

OF Eli Serrano III (2025)

BOLD = Cyclones Alumni

= Years w/Cyclone

Read More:

A.J. Ewing

Ryan Clifford

Jacob Reimer

Jack Wenninger

Mitch Voit

Elian Pena

Jonathan Santucci

Will Watson

Zach Thornton

Ryan Lambert

Dylan Ross

R.J. Gordon

Jonathan Pintaro

Brendan Girton

Hoss Brewer

Juan Arnaud

Channing Austin

Saul Garcia

Cristofer Gomez

Noah Hall

Ben Simon

Nick Morabito

Christopher Suero

Eli Serrano III

Marco Vargas

Yonatan Henriquez

D'Andre Smith

Douglas Orellana







