Local Summer Kicks off September 2nd - $5 Tickets + Fireworks

Published on August 25, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Local Summer at the Jersey Shore begins after Labor Day, and at ShoreTown Ballpark, things are no different! Join the BlueClaws on Tuesday, September 2nd for the first day of Local Summer with $5 tickets and post-game fireworks!

The final BlueClaws homestand of the regular season runs through September 7th and also includes the following:

Thursday, September 4th - final Thirsty Thursday of 2025

Friday, September 5th - Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, September 6th - Fan Appreciation Night and Post-Game Fireworks

Sunday, September 7th - Post-Game Fan Photo on the Field and Sunday FUNDay, Final Game of the regular season







