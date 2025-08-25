Joel Diaz Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Joel Díaz has been named the South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week on Monday, for his performance in last week's series in Aberdeen against the Ironbirds.

Díaz was nearly untouchable during his lone start of the series on Friday night. The 21-year old tossed seven shutout innings of one-hit ball en route to picking up his fifth win of the season, a 3-0 victory - good for Brooklyn's 13th shutout this year. Díaz struck out six and walked only one batter on 74 pitches, 50 strikes. It marks the 6th time this season that the San Cristobal native has registered at least 5.0 frames of work.

While this particular performance came away from Brooklyn, Díaz has been beyond dominant this year at Maimonides Park. In 10 appearances (6 starts) at home, Díaz holds a 2-0 mark with a 2.93 ERA (14 ER in 43.0 IP), allowing 41 hits, 6 walks, and 48 strikeouts.

Friday night's masterpiece continues what's been an outstanding season on Coney Island for the righty on the whole. As of Monday, Díaz leads the South Atlantic League in FIP (3.12). He's also 3rd in swinging strike percentage (13.6%), walk rate (4.7%, and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.89).

Díaz becomes the second Cyclones arm to take home South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025, after RHP Brendan Girton accomplished the feat in mid-June. LHP Zach Thornton also took home SAL Pitcher of the Month after a stellar month of April.

Díaz and the SAL playoff-bound Cyclones return home for the final regular-season homestand of the year on Tuesday, August 26 against Hudson Valley. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. from Maimonides Park. For tickets and more info, visit brooklyncyclones.com.







