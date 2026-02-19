IronBirds Introduces Unique as Official Food & Beverage Provider

Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds and Ripken Events are excited to introduce Unique Food & Beverage (UFB) as the official food and beverage provider for the 2026 season at Ripken Stadium. This partnership brings a renewed focus on quality, efficiency, and fan first service to the ballpark experience.

Founded in 2005, Unique Food & Beverage was built on a simple mission: deliver an excellent experience to every fan. As a proud Maryland based company, UFB brings a deep local perspective to its work, emphasizing community connection and regional pride in everything they do. The team takes a hands-on approach to every step of the process from menu development to event execution ensuring consistency, creativity, and care. After growing from a determined subcontractor to becoming the full-service provider for the D.C. National Guard Armory in 2009, the company has continued to expand its footprint while staying rooted in Maryland values and maintaining its commitment to exceptional service for the communities it serves.

"We're excited to welcome Unique Food & Beverage as the official food and beverage provider of the Aberdeen IronBirds and Ripken Events. As a proud Maryland company, they share our commitment to quality and community. We can't wait to bring this partnership to life for our fans this season," said John Burks, General Manager of the IronBirds.

Unique Food & Beverage is already a trusted partner within the Attain Sports family, currently serving as the food and beverage provider for the Chesapeake Baysox and the Frederick Keys. Their proven history across these ballparks further strengthens the foundation of this new collaboration in Aberdeen.

"We're thrilled to expand our work with Attain Sports by partnering with the IronBirds this season. Fans in Aberdeen can expect the same high quality, fan focused experience we've delivered in Bowie and Frederick, and we're excited to bring fresh offerings and great service to Ripken Stadium," said Ronnie Morton, Regional Manager of Unique Food and Beverage.

Unique Food & Beverage will oversee all food and beverage operations at Ripken Stadium for the 2026 season, unveiling an exciting lineup of new menu options designed to delight every fan. From locally inspired favorites that celebrate Maryland's culinary heritage to creative ballpark classics with a fresh twist, there is something for everyone to savor. Do not miss your chance to be part of this exciting chapter at Ripken Stadium. Buy your tickets for the 2026 IronBirds season and be among the first to experience the mouthwatering new menu and first-class hospitality from Unique Food & Beverage. Whether you are a die-hard IronBirds fan or just love great food, this season promises unforgettable moments on and off the field.







