100 Days Until IronBirds Baseball Returns
Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Get ready for an unforgettable summer because the MLB Draft League is here, and it is bringing the future of baseball to Aberdeen.
Founded in 2021 through a partnership between Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the MLB Draft League was created as a premier showcase for the nation's top collegiate players hoping to hear their names called in the MLB Draft each July. Built on a strong foundation, several clubs carry proud histories from respected Minor League circuits such as the New York-Penn League, Eastern League, and Carolina League - blending tradition with the next generation of talent. Each team competes in an 80-game split-season format, giving fans 40 home games at Ripken Stadium and even more opportunities to experience high-level baseball all summer long.
Meet the Six Teams Competing This Season:
Aberdeen IronBirds (Aberdeen, MD)
Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Niles, OH)
State College Spikes (State College, PA)
Trenton Thunder (Trenton, NJ)
West Virginia Black Bears (Granville, WV)
Williamsport CrossCutters (Williamsport, Pennsylvania)
Each team is deeply rooted in its community, bringing pride, passion, and a rich baseball tradition to the league. Now it's your turn to be part of it.
Lock in your seats to see tomorrow's MLB stars compete at Ripken Stadium all summer long by calling 410.297.9292 or emailing info@goironbirds.com.
