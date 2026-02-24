Kenny Thomas to Return as Cutters Manager in 2026

The Williamsport Crosscutters and the MLB Draft League have announced that Kenny Thomas will return to manage the club in 2026. Thomas guided the Cutters to a 31-43 record in 2025 after serving as the club's bench coach and hitting coach in 2024.

"Words cannot explain how excited and thankful I am to be coming back to Williamsport," Thomas stated. "In my opinion, Crosscutters fans are the most loyal and baseball savvy in the league."

Thomas spent 34 seasons as a college baseball head coach, retiring after the 2021 campaign. He spent 12 years at Volunteer State Community College (TN) & 22 at Division II USC Aiken (SC) compiling an overall record of 1,279-639. Thomas led USC Aiken to a national #1 ranking during 2013 & 2017 regular season and is a 2-time National Junior College Athletic Association Eastern District Coach of the Year. Over 60 players he has coached have gone on to be drafted professionally. He has also served as a local scout for the New York Yankees (1980-81), Cincinnati Reds (1981-82), and St. Louis Cardinals (1982-88).

Thomas went on to say, "The Crosscutters front office, grounds crew and game day staff are all simply top of the line. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our ballpark, we want to make 2026 a special season on and off the field."

The remainder of the 2026 coaching and on-field staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. The schedule features 41 home games, the most in Cutters history. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

