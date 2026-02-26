IronBirds Announce 2026 Zambelli Firework Nights

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds are thrilled to announce the return of fireworks to Ripken Stadium for the 2026 season with Zambelli Firework Fridays, proudly presented in new partnership with Zambelli Fireworks. Fans can look forward to ten spectacular nights, including select Saturdays in addition to Fridays, lighting up the summer sky. The excitement begins on Opening Night, Friday, June 5, with first pitch at 7:00 pm followed by our first Zambelli Firework Friday show of the season.

"With the launch of the MLB Draft League this summer in Aberdeen, we are thrilled to put on ten postgame fireworks shows and give our fans are in for an unforgettable experience this season. We can't wait to see the excitement on their faces as we light up the skies over Ripken Stadium," said IronBirds General Manager John Burks.

"We're proud to add 10 fireworks shows to this year's schedule in Aberdeen. These nights create an incredible atmosphere at the ballpark, and we're excited to give our fans even more opportunities to enjoy baseball this summer with a spectacular finish," said Attain Sports Vice President Slater Fuchs.

This season, fans can look forward to ten magnificent Zambelli Firework Fridays at Ripken Stadium in addition to select Saturdays, lighting up the sky on the following dates:

Friday, June 5 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 6 at 7:00 pm

Friday, June 12 at 7:00 pm

Friday, June 19 at 7:00 pm

Friday, July 3 at 7:00 pm

Friday, July 10 at 7:00 pm

Friday, July 17 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 1 at 7:00 pm

Friday, August 21 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 22 at 7:00 pm

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. To secure your seats, contact the IronBirds Ticket Team at 410.297.9292 or email info@goironbirds.com. We look forward to welcoming you to a showstopping season of baseball and fireworks at Ripken Stadium.







