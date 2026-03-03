International Baseball Is Coming to Aberdeen

Get ready for a baseball experience like never before! The Canadian National U-18 Team is coming to the MLB Draft League, and Aberdeen is at the center of it all.

From June 12-14, the Aberdeen IronBirds will host the Canadian National Team at Ripken Stadium for a thrilling international showdown. This isn't just another series; it's a celebration of global talent and a rare opportunity to see elite prospects from two nations compete on one field.

Through the partnership between the MLB Draft League and Baseball Canada, the league welcomes the top high school players in Canada to showcase their skills against premier draft-eligible talent. It's high-level competition, international energy, and future MLB stars all right here in Aberdeen.

Don't let this epic IronBirds moment fly by! June 12-14 is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness Aberdeen baseball history. Be there and experience the legendary IronBirds spirit with your fellow fans.

