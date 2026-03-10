IronBirds Announce Preston Wilson as Manager for 2026 Season

Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds and the MLB Draft League announced today that Preston Wilson will serve as the IronBirds Manager for the 2026 season, marking the club's first season competing in the MLB Draft League.

Wilson, who had a 10-year career in the Major Leagues as an outfielder, returns to the Draft League for a second season after serving as Manager for the Frederick Keys during their 2025 season in the league.

Wilson comes into Aberdeen with an extensive background in professional baseball. He was named an All-Star in 2003 while playing for the Colorado Rockies, posting a career-high .282 batting average and leading the National League with 141 RBIs. Over the course of his career (1998-2007), the Bamberg, South Carolina native played in 1,108 career games across six different teams, including a five-year stint with the Florida Marlins from 1998-2002.

Drafted in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the New York Mets after being named Baseball America's High School Player of the Year, Wilson made his Major League debut with the Mets in 1998 before being traded to the Marlins later that year.

"The Aberdeen IronBirds are excited to welcome Preston Wilson as Manager" said John Burks, Aberdeen IronBirds General Manager. "Preston brings a wealth of Major League experience and a shared commitment to excellence, player development, and organizational success. We are confident that his leadership will significantly enhance the competitive trajectory of our club and reinforce our mission of fostering a high-performance environment both on and off the field."

The Aberdeen IronBirds will open their 2026 season on Friday, June 5th, at 7 PM, hosting the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Ripken Stadium. Stay tuned for the release of the club's promotional schedule.







