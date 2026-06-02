Aberdeen IronBirds and IBEW Local 24 Announce Naming Rights Partnership Field to be Named IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds today announced a naming rights partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 24, bringing together two organizations with deep roots in Maryland and a shared commitment to community, workforce development, and the families of Harford County and the surrounding region.

As part of the partnership, the IronBirds' home ballpark will officially be known as IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium, cementing IBEW Local 24's place at the heart of one of Harford County's most beloved community gathering places.

"We're thrilled to welcome IBEW Local 24 as a naming rights partner of the Aberdeen IronBirds," said John Burks, General Manager, Aberdeen IronBirds. "Their dedication to the working men and women of Maryland, and their investment in the communities where their members live and work, make them an ideal partner. We look forward to building something special together at IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium."

IBEW Local 24 represents more than 3,300 electrical workers across Maryland, from Frederick to Ocean City. The union has long been a cornerstone of the state's workforce, providing members with quality wages, family healthcare, retirement security, and apprenticeship programs that create pathways to skilled, lasting careers.

"IBEW Local 24 is proud to have our name on this stadium and to stand alongside the Aberdeen IronBirds," said Mike McHale, Business Manager of IBEW Local 24. "We believe in supporting the communities where our members live and work, and Ripken Stadium has been a place where Maryland families have made memories for decades. We're honored to be part of that tradition."

Located in Aberdeen, Maryland, Ripken Stadium has served as a hub for family-friendly baseball experiences since opening in 2002. The Aberdeen IronBirds are members of the MLB Draft League-a six-team league featuring a unique amateur-professional, split-season format-continuing a storied tradition of player development by showcasing top amateur and professional talent.

IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium will serve as the backdrop for IronBirds home games throughout the season, welcoming fans from across the region for an experience that celebrates both the game of baseball and the hardworking families that make Maryland strong.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 2, 2026

Aberdeen IronBirds and IBEW Local 24 Announce Naming Rights Partnership Field to be Named IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen IronBirds

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