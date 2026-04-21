Ripken Events Welcomes Back the Hamer Game

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - Ripken Events will once again welcome the John Carroll Patriots Baseball program for the annual Hamer Game on Friday, April 24, bringing a full day of baseball action to the ballpark with three matchups across freshman/sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity levels.

The Hamer Game has become a meaningful tradition for John Carroll School baseball, honoring the legacy of Joshua Hamer, whose impact on the program and student-athletes continues to be felt throughout the community. The event provides an opportunity for players, families, alumni, and fans to come together in celebration of the program while competing on one of the region's premier baseball stages.

Fans can enjoy three games with a single ticket, creating an all-day baseball experience at Ripken Stadium, home of the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The schedule for Friday, April 24 is as follows:

11:00a - Gates and Box Office Open

12:00p - John Carroll vs. Mount Saint Joseph (Freshman/Sophomore)

3:30p - John Carroll vs. Curley (Junior Varsity)

7:00p - John Carroll vs. Curley (Varsity)

Concessions and the Team Store will be open throughout the day, giving fans the full Ripken Stadium experience while supporting local high school baseball.

"We're honored to continue hosting the Hamer Game at Ripken Stadium and provide these student-athletes with the opportunity to compete in a professional ballpark environment," said John Burks, General Manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. "This event represents everything baseball should be- community, tradition, competition, and unforgettable memories for players and families alike."

General admission tickets are available for $10, with tickets for children 13 and under available for $5. Students with a valid student ID can also purchase tickets for $5 at the Box Office only.

For tickets and more information, visit Ripken Events here or contact the box office by calling 410.927.9292 or emailing info@goironbirds.com.







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Ripken Events Welcomes Back the Hamer Game - Aberdeen IronBirds

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