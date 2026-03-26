Summer at Ripken Stadium Just Got a While Lot Lounder
Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds have officially unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule, bringing fans a summer packed with 11 Zambelli Fireworks Nights, fan-favorite promotions, and can't miss events at Ripken Stadium. Single game tickets are on sale now.
"This is what summer in Aberdeen is all about," said IronBirds General Manager John Burks. "We built this schedule to be fun, energetic, and something fans want to come back to all season long. From fireworks to theme nights, there's something happening every time you walk through the gates."
Opening Night
The 2026 season kicks off on Friday, June 5, with Opening Night at Ripken Stadium and one of the first Zambelli Firework Friday shows of the summer. It's the start of a season full of energy, entertainment, and future stars taking the field.
Fireworks Nights
The sky over Ripken Stadium will light up 11 times this summer with postgame fireworks presented by Zambelli Fireworks. Stick around after the final out because the show is just getting started.
Giveaways Fans Won't Want to Miss
Be early. Be loud. Be one of the first through the gates.
Kids T-Shirt: Saturday, June 7 (First 500 fans)
T-Shirt: Monday, July 28 (First 500 fans)
Cereal Bowl: Tuesday, August 12 (First 500 fans)
Circle These Nights
Every homestand brings something new to the ballpark:
Margaritaville Night (July 2): Flip flops encouraged
Fourth of July Celebration (July 3): One of the biggest nights of the summer
Wild West Night (July 10): Saddle up for a night at Ripken Stadium
Video Game Night (July 11): Level up your game night experience
Broadway at the Ballpark (July 17): Lights, music, and baseball
Girls Night Out (July 18): Grab your crew and make it a night
Splash Day (July 21): Beat the heat at the ballpark
Plus, fan-favorite nights like Teachers Appreciation, First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Night, Military Appreciation Night, and multiple Heritage Nights throughout the season.
Daily Promotions
Thirsty Thursdays: Drink specials and themed entertainment throughout the season
Woof Wednesdays: Bring your dog to the ballpark for a night of baseball and fun
Sunday Family Fun Days: Pre-game catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases
Kids Run the Bases: Select games throughout the season following the final out
410 Nights: Enjoy $4 select concessions and $10 tickets on select dates. Plus, Mount Birdland giveaway.
Tickets
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are on sale NOW. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for high-demand games, including fireworks nights and specialty promotions.
To view the full IronBirds promotional schedule, visit here. To purchase single game tickets, visit here or contact the box office at 410.297.9292 or info@goironbirds.com.
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 26, 2026
- Summer at Ripken Stadium Just Got a While Lot Lounder - Aberdeen IronBirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.