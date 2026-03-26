Scrappers Announce Ernie Clement Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, June 20

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a special Ernie Clement bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, June 20 at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood presented by Impression Media and 21 WFMJ. The Scrappers will take on the Canada 18U National Team at 7:05pm.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive bobblehead featuring former Scrapper Ernie Clement. Clement, a member of the Scrappers during the 2017 season, set a franchise record with a 21-game hitting streak. Clement was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 in the 4 th round from the University of Virginia and made his MLB debut in 2021. In 2023, he joined the Toronto Blue Jays where he became a key contributor on the club's World Series run in 2025. In Game 7 of the World Series, Clement hit a double for his third hit of the game. This was his 30th hit of the 2025 postseason and a record for most hits in a single MLB postseason, passing Randy Arozarena.

Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package, which includes a game ticket and $10 loaded value that can be used for in-stadium concessions or merchandise. Packages start at $25 per person and are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

The Scrappers, members of the MLB Draft League, continue to celebrate their rich history of developing Major League talent, with Clement joining a long list of former players who have reached baseball's biggest stage.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 26, 2026

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