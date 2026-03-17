Joe Thurston to Manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2026 Season

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Former Major Leaguer, Joe Thurston, has been named Manager for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2026 season.

Thurston was selected in the 4th round in the 1999 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thurston carved out a 7-year career in MLB, spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-2004), Philadelphia Phillies (2006), Boston Red Sox (2008), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), and the Florida Marlins (2011).

Joe Thurston has been the Hitting Coach for affiliate clubs of the Boston Red Sox (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016) and Seattle Mariners (2017-2019). In 2020, Thurston was the First Base Coach for the Seattle Mariners. In 2022, Thurston served as the Hitting Coach for the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In 2025, he became the Hitting Coach for the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Thurston will make his managerial debut with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2026.

Thurston said, "I am honored to be a part of the 2026 Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Having the opportunity to manage the Scrappers is something I am looking forward to very much. I've heard so many great things about the fans and the community. I am ready to be a part of the Mahoning Valley."

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 17, 2026

Joe Thurston to Manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2026 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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