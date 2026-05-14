Mahoning Valley Scrappers Bring "Scrapper Fest" to Eastwood Mall for June 1 Fan Celebration

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







On June 1 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers go from the diamond to Center Court with a night of family fun and flavors at Eastwood Mall! Scrapper Fest, presented by 7 17 Credit Union, is designed to get everyone into the spirit of the season, introducing fans to this year's players and coaches, while also providing plenty of family-friendly entertainment, including high-energy bounce houses, professional face painters, and food samplings from the ballpark's concessions as well as Eastwood Mall restaurants. Fans can also get a sneak peek at this season's new merchandise and autographs from baseball's rising stars.

Those who pre-register for Scrapper Fest through this link will also be eligible to win some great prizes (must be present to win). And when they present their RSVP confirmation at the Scrappers merchandise table, they will receive a General Admission ticket for the 2026 season opener on June 2. That's not the only way to score a ticket to Opening Day...

Shop Your Way to Opening Day

Fans looking to attend the season opener on June 2 can earn free tickets by shopping at Eastwood Mall. Now through May 30, customers who spend $250 in a single day at the Eastwood Mall Complex can claim a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Scrappers' Opening Day game. To qualify, $125 must be spent at stores inside the mall, and $125 can be spent anywhere on the Eastwood Mall Complex. Shoppers simply need to take their same-day receipts to the Customer Service Center to have them verified and stamped. While supplies last; visit EastwoodMall.com for full details.

"A New Era for Scrappers Baseball"

While Scrapper Fest focuses on the party at the mall, the organization is preparing for a historic transformation back at the stadium. When the Scrappers take the field on Opening Day, they will be playing at the newly renamed 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. This naming rights partnership with 7 17 Credit Union, announced earlier this year, represents a fresh chapter for the franchise and fans.

The season opener on June 2 will also showcase the brand-new, state-of-the-art artificial turf that was recently installed, a first since the team debuted in 1999. The high-performance turf is part of a major investment from the team, along with several additional exciting upgrades to be announced soon, all designed to provide a top-tier experience for both players and fans alike.

"Between our partnership with 7 17 Credit Union and the new turf, this season is the start of a new era for Scrappers baseball," said the team's Executive Vice President, Jordan Taylor. "We encourage everyone to come out for Scrapper Fest, have some fun with the family, meet our new players, and get a taste of all the great treats offered not only at the ballpark but from around the Eastwood Mall as well."

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, in Niles, Ohio. It is one of America's largest shopping complexes, with more than 200 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels and entertainment options. The Eastwood Mall Complex is owned and managed in association with Cafaro-affiliated companies, based in Niles, Ohio. For more information, visit online at: www.eastwoodmall.com and www.cafarocompany.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 14, 2026

Mahoning Valley Scrappers Bring "Scrapper Fest" to Eastwood Mall for June 1 Fan Celebration - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.