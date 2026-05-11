Scrappers Announce Looney Tunes™ Bugs Bunny Bobblehead Giveaway on Sat., August 8

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a special Looney Tunes™ Bugs Bunny bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, August 8 at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood presented by Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley and 21 WFMJ. The Scrappers will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at 7:05pm.

This limited-edition bobblehead will be available for the 1,000 fans through the gate on game night. The night will also feature specialty Looney Tunes jerseys presented by Foxconn with proceeds benefiting Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package, which includes a game ticket and $10 loaded value that can be used for in-stadium concessions or merchandise. Packages start at $25 per person and are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 11, 2026

Scrappers Announce Looney Tunes™ Bugs Bunny Bobblehead Giveaway on Sat., August 8 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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