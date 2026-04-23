Scrappers Announce ELF™ Scrappy Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, July 25

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a special ELF© Scrappy bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 25 at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood presented by 7 17 Credit Union and 21 WFMJ. The Scrappers will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at 7:05pm.

Dressed in festive elf attire, this limited-edition bobblehead is sure to become a standout piece for fans and will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gate on game night. The night will also feature specialty Christmas in July jerseys with proceeds to the Salvation Army. The Kringles and the Clauses will make a special visit.

Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package, which includes a game ticket and $10 loaded value that can be used for in-stadium concessions or merchandise. Packages start at $25 per person and are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 23, 2026

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