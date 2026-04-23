Cutters to Honor Area Educators Again in 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be bringing back an initiative that honors area educators during the 2026 season. The program, All-Star Educators, is presented by EQT and seeks to recognize the invaluable contributions of teachers and school staff in our area.

A local education professional, chosen from those nominated by the public, will be honored during every Cutters home game this season. To nominate an individual for the All-Star Educators program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at Crosscutters.com.

Honorees will receive; 4 tickets to a select Cutters game, a $25 Cutters Cash gift card and special on field recognition. Nominations will remain open until all 41 available spots have been filled.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, "Educators are guiding lights who shape minds, inspire hearts, and make a lasting difference every single day. Thanks to the support of our partner EQT, we are excited to continue this program that shines a spotlight on area educators during each of our games this season. We were overwhelmed with the number of nominations last year and we expect it to be popular again this season."

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season opens on June 2. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1. Join us all season long as we honor 100 years of baseball at Historic Bowman Field-where the past, present, and future of the game come together.







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