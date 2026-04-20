Cutters to Rebrand as "Los Cadejos" for International Series

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release









Los Cadejos logo

(Williamsport Crosscutters) Los Cadejos logo(Williamsport Crosscutters)

This season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will host the Mexican Jr. National team as part of the MLB Draft League International Series, June 12-14. The International Series features MLB Draft League teams hosting Jr. National teams from Canada and Mexico as part of the regular season.

During the International Series, the Cutters will transform to Los Cadejos as they take on a new identity based on Mexican folklore. Deep within the shadows of the forest, the legend of Los Cadejos comes to life- two mystical dog-like guardian spirits said to roam the night. One dark, one light, they protect those who travel through the woods, guiding them safely beneath a moonlit canopy.

Rooted in this folklore, and inspired by the Crosscutters connection to the forest, this new identity reimagines these legendary protectors as guardians of the ballpark-watching over the game, the teams, and every fan who enters the stadium. For three nights, Journey Bank Ballpark will become their domain.

"The International Series weekend is going to be special and historic," said Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. "We are honored to welcome the Mexican Jr. National team for what will prove to be an exciting series of baseball and culture. Historically, it marks the first time that an international team has played at Bowman Field in its 100-year history."

During the special weekend, sponsored by Modelo and 93.3 WBZD, fans can expect a full lineup of special promotions including;

Mexican-themed food and beverage offerings Live music Limited-edition Los Cadejos merchandise Friday, June 12, features a Los Cadejos LED light stick giveaway

Saturday, June 13, fans will be treated to post-game fireworks with a Mexican musical theme & a Los Cadejos LED light stick giveaway On Sunday, June 14, fans can play Baseball Bingo to win special prizes

Join us as we celebrate heritage, community, and the universal language of baseball for one unforgettable weekend June 12-14.

The Williamsport Crosscutters full promotional schedule will be released in late April. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

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Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 20, 2026

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