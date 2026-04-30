Cutters Announce 2026 Promotions

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have released their promotional schedule for the 2026 season presented by UPMC.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Opened in 1926, the stadium ranks as the 9th oldest active ballpark in America. The Crosscutters will celebrate the 100th anniversary with special events, commemorative giveaways, and unique fan experiences honoring a century of baseball tradition.

The special season begins with Opening Night, presented by Carr's Trailers and Supplies, on Tuesday, June 2 when the Cutters host the West Virginia Black Bears. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special baseball commemorating Bowman Field's 100th Anniversary and the Cutters will wear special Williamsport Grays throwback jerseys that will be available to fans in an online auction.

Game times remain unchanged from last season with Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sundays feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The Cutters will also have a 1:05pm start on July 4. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

A highlight of the schedule is the MLB Draft League International Series with the Canadian and Mexican Jr. National teams touring the league. Williamsport will host the Mexican team June 12-14 for Mexican Heritage Weekend as the Cutters rebrand to Los Cadejos in commemoration of this historic series. The weekend, presented by Modelo and 93.3 WBZD, will feature Mexican music, food and drink.

In addition to wearing Williamsport Grays jerseys on opening night, the Cutters will wear a special heritage jersey for every Friday home game including the Tomahawks (June 26 & August 28), Potato Capers (July 10 & August 14) and Grays (July 17).

Additional promotional highlights include:

A special 100th Anniversary Pin Series with a different pin given away every Wednesday.

TV Palooza on June 25 with a TV given away every inning.

A bobblehead giveaway honoring Lycoming College's 58-Year-Old Freshman footballer and viral sensation, Tom Cillo on June 26.

Post-Game Fireworks on select Saturday (June 12, 26, July 10, 17 and August 14)

Post-Game Drone Shows June 4 and July 9 featuring over 100 illuminated, synchronized, and choreographed drones taking to the sky over Journey Bank Ballpark after the game.

An America250 Celebration on July 4 featuring a patio giveaway, $1 hot dogs and entertainment by the ZOOperstars.

Live Pro Wrestling matches plus an appearance by former WWE Superstar Enzo on July 10.

An appearance by former Cutter and Phillie all-star Domonic Brown on August 1.

An appearance by 17-time hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut August 6.

The Crosscutters popular daily promotions also return, where fans can take advantage of great specials and offers including:

Monday-Friday

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game and qualify for a new hot tub from PDC Spas valued at over $10,000 to be given away August 31.

Tuesdays

$2.50 Tuesday. Stadium Reserved tickets are just $2.50 plus fans can enjoy hot dogs, bottled water, peanuts, popcorn and more for just $2.50 ea.

Charitable Tuesday. A different local non-profit is featured at the ballpark every Tuesday.

Wednesdays

Hersheypark Kids Night. A free ticket to visit Hersheypark for the first 200 kids age 12 & under.

Wing Wednesday. Enjoy our boneless wing special at every Wednesday home game.

Thursdays

Knoebels Kids Night (June & July). A free Knoebels Bargain Night tickets for the first 200 kids age 12 & under.

Thirsty Thursday. $4 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until 8pm.

Thank-You Thursday. Veterans and active-duty military receive two free stadium reserved tickets when showing military ID at the box office.

Fridays

First Responder Friday. All first responders receive two free stadium reserved tickets when showing a work ID at the box office.

Sundays

Baseball Bingo. All fans age 18 play free for a chance to win prizes from Shop-Vac.

Kids Run the Bases. After the game, all kids age 12 and under can come on the field and run the bases.

The entire slate of 2026 promotions with full details can be viewed at crosscutters.com. Opening night and single game tickets go on sale Friday, May 1 at 10am at the Cutters box office, online at crosscutters.com or by calling 570.326.3389.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 30, 2026

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