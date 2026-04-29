Crosscutters Introduce "First Responder Friday"

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced a new program providing complimentary tickets to first responders for Friday home games at Journey Bank Ballpark in 2026.

First Responder Friday, sponsored by Phase 2 Vehicle Specialties, is designed to recognize and thank the dedicated men and women who serve and protect our local communities, including police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and other emergency service professionals.

"Our first responders are there for us every single day and night. Offering complimentary tickets on Fridays is a small way for us to show our appreciation," said Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi.

First responders can receive two (2) complimentary tickets to any Friday home game by showing their work ID at the Cutters box office. The offer is available in-person on Friday game days only. The offer is not available via phone or online.

Friday home games on the 2026 Crosscutters schedule are June 12, June 26, July 10, July 17, August 14 and August 28. All Friday game times are 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30pm.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.







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