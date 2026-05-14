Chick-Fil-A to Debut at 2026 Cutters Games

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters are pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring Chick-fil-A to Journey Bank Ballpark during the 2026 season. Fans will now be able to enjoy a selection of Chick-fil-A's signature menu items during home games, adding a highly requested and nationally loved brand to the ballpark's food lineup. Consistent with Chick-fil-A's company policy, the concession location will not be open on Sunday game days.

The addition of Chick-fil-A reflects the Cutters ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience with high-quality, recognizable food options. The partnership will introduce a dedicated Chick-fil-A concession location located in the main concourse, offering popular items such as the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips and more.

"We're excited to welcome Chick-fil-A to Journey Bank Ballpark for the 2026 season," said Cutters Food and Beverage Director Alex Swartz. "Our fans have been asking for more premium food choices, and this partnership delivers exactly that. We're always looking for ways to elevate the game-day experience, and Chick-fil-A is a perfect fit."

Chick-fil-A joins Gunzey's, who debuted at the stadium in 2024, with Gunzey's at the Game offering their famous hot sausage, cheesesteaks, mac & cheese bowls and more. For over 60 years, Gunzey's has perfected its craft, delighting friends and fans at county fairs across central Pennsylvania.

This season will also see an expanded lineup of alcoholic beverage options along with new Timber Tastings available exclusively on Loggers Landing, giving fans the opportunity to sample a variety of beers, ready-to-drink cocktails and canned beverages. Additionally, the team is adding Bullfrog Brewery's famous root beer to its list of soft drink options.

The stadium will also get upgrades for its 100th anniversary including a new outfield fence and a new LED field lighting system.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Opening Night and single-game tickets are now available online by visiting crosscutters.com or calling (570) 326-3389.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 13, 2026

Chick-Fil-A to Debut at 2026 Cutters Games - Williamsport Crosscutters

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