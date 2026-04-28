Cutters Opening Night & Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Opening night and single game tickets for all 2026 Williamsport Crosscutters home games go on sale Friday, May 1 at 10am. The Crosscutters open the 2026 season at Journey Bank Ballpark on June 2 when they host the West Virginia Black Bears for the start of a season-long celebration of the ballparks 100th anniversary.

The Crosscutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark is open during the preseason and all non-home game days during the season, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm (closed 1pm-2pm). Tickets can also be ordered online at crosscutters.com or by phone at (570) 326-3389.

Single-game ticket prices start at $8. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Books are also available. Bonus Books, starting at $72, contain ten undated ticket vouchers and offer substantial savings over single game prices.

Again this year, the Cutters have partnered with TicketReturn as the official ticketing provider of Cutters Baseball. The partnership with TicketReturn provides numerous features that help fans easily manage their Cutters game tickets.

When purchasing tickets online, fans are reminded to be sure they are buying directly from the links on the team's official website, crosscutters.com. Ordering from third-party ticket websites means paying more than you should to attend a Cutters game.

Game times for the 2026 season are the same as in past seasons with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday games feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The only exception is a 1:05pm game scheduled for July 4. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the full 2026 game schedule, visit crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. The teams full slate of promotions for the 2026 season is scheduled to be announced soon.







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