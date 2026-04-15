Sr. Loggers Club Returns for Fans 60+

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that membership in the popular Sr. Loggers Club is now available for the 2026 season.

Membership in the Sr. Loggers Club, for fans age 60 and over, is $49. The club, sponsored by UPMC, includes perks valued at over $130.

Membership includes;

A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2027

(7 games in all)

A hot dog meal voucher for every Sunday game Exclusive Sr. Loggers Club T-shirt Early entrance to Sunday games via the MVP Gate 10% off purchases in the Sawmill Team Store all season

Fans can register online at crosscutters.com by calling 570.326.3389 or in-person at the Cutters offices located at Journey Bank Ballpark. Membership is limited and fans are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.

Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1. Join us all season long as we honor 100 years of baseball at Historic Bowman Field-where the past, present, and future of the game come together.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 15, 2026

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