Cutters Announce Field Staff for 100th Anniversary Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced additions to the 2026 coaching staff under 2nd year manager Kenny Thomas for Journey Bank Ballpark's 100th anniversary season.

Hitting coach Sean Miller returns to the coaching staff for a 3rd season. On his return to Billtown he stated, "I'm extremely excited to be back for another season with the Cutters and the great fans in Williamsport." Miller was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 10th round of the 2015 draft out of USC Aiken, where he played for Cutters manager Kenny Thomas. The former infielder spent time in the Twins and Baltimore Orioles organizations from 2015-2019, reaching as high as Triple-A.

Joining Williamsport as pitching coach will be Anthony (Happy) Macon. Macon has been coaching college baseball since 2006. His stops include stints as the assistant coach at Alabama State University (2006-2011), associate head coach/pitching coach at Savannah State University (2012-2016), head coach for Texas College (2017-2020) and most recently as pitching coach at Prairie View A&M University (2021-2025). He has also previously served as an associate scout for the Chicago White Sox.

As a first-year coach on the Cutters staff Macon said, "I'm extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Crosscutters pitching coach under the leadership of the legendary Kenny Thomas. I look forward to being part of the forward-thinking environment of the MLB Draft League and contributing to the strong baseball culture within the Williamsport community."

Thomas returns to manage the club for a 2nd year. He guided the Cutters to a 31-43 record in 2025 after serving as the club's bench coach and hitting coach in 2024.

Thomas spent 34 seasons as a college baseball head coach, retiring after the 2021 campaign. He spent 12 years at Volunteer State Community College (TN) & 22 at Division II USC Aiken (SC) compiling an overall record of 1,279-639. Thomas led USC Aiken to a national #1 ranking during 2013 & 2017 regular season.

Also joining the staff will be athletic trainer Bill Frye. Frye, is a native of Hazelton, PA and 2001 graduate of Lock Haven University. He has served as a licensed athletic trainer for Guthrie Sports Medicine since 2013 working as athletic trainer for all Troy (PA) Jr. High and High School athletics. Frye previously worked in the same capacity for Laurel Health Systems (2009-2013) serving as the athletic trainer for schools in the Northern Tioga (PA) School District.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season opens on June 2. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1. Join us all season long as we honor 100 years of baseball at Historic Bowman Field-where the past, present, and future of the game come together.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 13, 2026

Cutters Announce Field Staff for 100th Anniversary Season - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.