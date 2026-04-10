Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters, along with Miele Amusements, will present Charitable Tuesdays. The program gives local non-profit organizations a no-cost opportunity to have a presence at Journey Bank Ballpark for the purpose of educating fans about their organization.

Non-profits will be chosen to be featured at one of five Tuesday home games and receive; a marketing table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional literature and materials, ceremonial 1st pitch honors and a $500 on-field check donation to the non-profit courtesy of Miele Amusements and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony.

Interested non-profit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the five available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 15. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 10, 2026

Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2026 - Williamsport Crosscutters

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