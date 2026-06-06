Dalena's Homer Not Enough For Cutters

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Making his first start for the Crosscutters, Montoursville native Maddix Dalena crushed a 418-foot solo home run in the fourth inning, but it wouldn't be enough as the Cutters dropped the opening game of the road series at the Trenton Thunder 2-1 on Friday night.

Dalena ended the night a triple shy of the cycle as he doubled in the 7th inning and singled in the ninth, tallying three of Williamsport's five hits. Nate McHugh and Owen Prince each recorded a single in the loss.

Paulino got the start for Williamsport and surrendered an unearned run after two Cutters errors in three innings of work, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Savinon took the loss, falling to 0-1, allowing an earned run on one hit and striking out two in one and a third innings of work.

Williamsport and Trenton continue this three-game series Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in Trenton, New Jersey.

WP: Ty Van Valkenburg (1-0)

LP: Jordan Savinon (0-1)

SV: Kyle Calzadiaz (1)

Crosscutters Record: 1-3

Next Game: Saturday, June 6th at Trenton, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2026

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