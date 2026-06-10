Cutters Shut out Scrappers in Series Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After struggling to find offense early in the season, the Williamsport Crosscutters exploded for 9 runs on 10 hits as they shutout the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the series opener on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

Montoursville native and UConn product Maddix Dalena led the offense with a 2-for-2 night that included his second home run of the season, a 373 foot two-run blast, and two walks. Chris Stanfield, who was 2-for-4 with two doubles, along with defending UPMC Player of the Week Addison Smith, who was 1-for-5 with a double, each recorded 2 RBI nights as well.

Williamsport also continued to be aggressive on the basepaths, recording nine stolen bases in the contest.

Making his debut and swiping two bags was Loyalsock native and Liberty standout Nick Barone. He was joined by three bases stolen by Kelly Robertson, two by Kyle Schupmann, and one each by Brodey Acres and Chris Stanfield.

David Horn Jr got the start and made the most of his time on the hill, working four innings allowing just three hits while striking out five. Colton Kennedy worked the next two innings of no-hit baseball, striking out three in route to his second win of the season. Jackson Nash worked two innings, allowing one hit while striking out five. Myles Meyer closed it out for Williamsport, working around two walks in a non-save situation.

Williamsport and Mahoning Valley meet again tomorrow in the middle game of this three-game series in Niles, Ohio. First pitch from 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

WP: Colton Kennedy (2-0)

LP: Johan Baez (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 2-4

Next Game: Wednesday, June 10th at Mahoning Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 9, 2026

Cutters Shut out Scrappers in Series Opener - Williamsport Crosscutters

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