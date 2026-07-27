Kail Clutch in Cutters Walk-Off of Black Bears

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Down to their final strike, Jack Kail ripped a game-winning single to right, giving the Cutters a 7-6 win over West Virgina to snap their four-game losing streak.

Kail finished the night 1-for-5 with his only hit coming at the right time. Kail drove in two runs in the win, upping his RBI total to nine for the season.

Carson Bayne stared the scoring for the Cutters, drilling a 375-foot home run to lead off the Bottom of the 1st. Bayne finished the night 1-for-4 with the home run, his 2nd, and a walk.

Nick Barone drove in a pair of runs, finishing 1-for-4. Barone has driven in 15 runs and has collected 30 hits through 26 games for the Cutters.

Josh Willitts delivered six shutout innings in a no decision for Williamsport. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out six batters. Willitts did not allow a walk.

The walk-off win was the second of the season for the Crosscutters and their first in regulation. Chris Stanfield hit a walk-off home run in the Sudden Death session against Trenton on July 11th.

WP: Luc Lavigueur (1-1)

LP: Andrew Luczak (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 28-14 Overall, 8-7 Second Half

Next Game: Monday, July 27th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, July 27th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Free Hot Dog Monday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2026

Kail Clutch in Cutters Walk-Off of Black Bears - Williamsport Crosscutters

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