Cutters Pitching Struck by Thunder on Thursday Night

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The pitching struggles for the Williamsport Crosscutters continued on Thursday night as the Cutters dropped the series opener at the Trenon Thunder 13-5.

David Case suffered in his worst start of the season and saw his ERA rise from 0.82 to 4.30 after 3 2/3 innings of work allowing eight runs, six earned, on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout. Case would be charged the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Matthew Mariano and Brody Roe would enter the game from the bullpen with both surrendering further Thunder runs. Mariano went 1 2/3 innings allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits with three strikeouts while Roe went the final 2 2/3 innings allowing two runs, all earned, on two hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Offensively, James McCoy was able to add his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot 400 feet over the right field wall. Nick Barone recorded a 2 RBI night using sacrifice flies in both the first and fourth innings.

Matthew Williams also recorded a sacrifice fly in the third for an RBI and Nick Romano added an RBI double in the third to account for all five of Williamsport's runs. While all nine Williamsport hitters were able to reach base at least once in the loss, no batter was able to record multiple hits.

Williamsport and Trenton continue this series with the middle of three games on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: Tai Phetluangsy (3-0)

LP: David Case (1-1)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 27-12 Overall, 7-5 Second Half

Next Game: Friday, July 24th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 26th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo / Kids Run The Bases / Sr. Loggers Club Day / Boomer's Kids Club Day







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.