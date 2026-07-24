Thunder Offense Surges Past Williamsport for 13-5 Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Your Trenton Thunder used a late-game surge and a disciplined approach at the plate to overpower the Williamsport Crosscutters, pulling away for a decisive victory highlighted by a four-run sixth inning and a three-run eighth.

Williamsport struck early in the opening frame when Owen Prince singled, stole second, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Barone. However, Trenton answered right back in the bottom of the first. After drawing three walks to load the bases, Cy Turner came home on a sacrifice fly by Julian Swift, followed by a two-run double off the bat of Jake Koonin to give Trenton an early lead. An error later in the inning allowed Koonin to cross the plate, making it 4-1.

The Crosscutters staged a heavy rally in the top of the third inning. James McCoy kicked off the action with a solo home run to right field. Following a walk and a single, Matthew Williams drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Nick Romano added an RBI double to right, plating Sam DeCarlo to push Williamsport ahead. Jack Kail capped off another scoring push in the fourth with an RBI sacrifice fly, building a 5-5 tie.

Trenton regained control in the middle innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Louis Percival cracked a two-run double to left field to bring home Turner and Swift.

The Thunder broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. Swift plated Juju Stevens with an RBI single, followed immediately by an RBI triple from Percival and an RBI double from Michael Whooley. Whooley later scored on a groundout by Casen Taggart to extend the lead.

Trenton put the game out of reach in the eighth inning. Drew Wyers provided the insurance with a two-run single to center, scoring Percival and Whooley after the Thunder loaded the bases via walks.

Brody Roe and Owen Stewart combined to shut down the Crosscutters over the final frames, with Stewart striking out the side in order in the top of the ninth to seal the victory.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the series win against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday, July 24th at 7:00! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 23, 2026

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