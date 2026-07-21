Williams Lifts Cutters

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Matthew Williams drove in four runs as the Crosscutters topped the Spikes, 13-7 to open their two-game set on Monday night.

Williams doubled in a run in the 2nd inning, belted a two-run home run in the 3rd and plated a run with a bases loaded hit by pitch in the 8th inning. The Cutters 1st Basemen was a part of six of the 13 runs. He has now homered in back-to-back games.

James McCoy picked up his second-straight three-hit performance, finishing the night 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a pair of runs scored. McCoy is 6-for-8 over his last two games.

Chris Stanfield picked up his fourth three-hit game of the summer, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Stanfield has reached base in 17-straight games and has scored a run in 8-sraight.

Nick Barone extended hit on-base streak to 21-straight games, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Josh Willitts delivered six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander out of NJIT struck out five as he earned his first win of the season.

WP: Josh Willitts (1-0)

LP: Trey Cehajic (1-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 27-10 Overall, 7-3 Second Half

Next Game: Tuesday, July 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Commonwealth University Night / $2.50 Tuesday / Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 20, 2026

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