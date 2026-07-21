West Virginia Wins 11-4 over Trenton in Series Opener

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears used a strong offensive performance and late-game surge to defeat the Trenton Thunder, 11-4, at Kendrick Family Ballpark. After a close start, the Black Bears scored seven runs over the final three innings to secure the game one victory.

Trenton struck first in the third inning when outfielder Cy Turner delivered an RBI single to score Ty Stecko. West Virginia answered in the fourth as Ian Collier hit a ground-rule double to bring home Alec DeMartino.

The Black Bears took control in the fifth with a series of clutch at-bats. Kevin Jones scored on a sacrifice fly from Ben Barrett, and Collier's RBI single brought home Noah Jouras and Elijah Cook to extend the West Virginia lead to 4-1.

In the sixth, Trenton infielder AJ Swader hit a solo home run to center to trim the deficit to two, but West Virginia erased the run in the home half as Jouras scored Jackson Trout.

The Bears broke the game open in the seventh inning. Ian Collier started the rally with a single, and after a walk and wild pitch, he came in to make it a four-run game. Jones drove home another run before Cayden Gaskin plated Trout with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.

The Black Bears continued their offensive attack in the eighth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Jones and a two-run single off Gaskin, pushing the lead to nine runs.

Attempting a comeback, Trenton's Stecko launched a two-run home run to left field that scored Jake Koonin, but the Bears held the line to win 11-4.

West Virginia's pitching staff kept Trenton's offense in check with starter Tyler Kaltreider getting the win. Kaltreider delivered six solid innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Luczak finished his appearance in the seventh with two strikeouts, and Jonah Walker held Trenton to two runs on two hits in the final two frames.

The Black Bears' balanced offensive attack was led by Ian Collier, who finished the night 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI.

West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday, July 21, for the final game of the two-game series against Trenton. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 20, 2026

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