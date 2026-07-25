Williamsport's Late Comeback Falls Short at Trenton

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After being no-hit for the first five innings, the Williamsport Crosscutters attempted the late inning heroics but fell a run short, dropping the middle game of the three-game series 4-3 to the Trenton Thunder on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Chris Stanfield and Nicholas Romano each picked up a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. Stanfield, along with James McCoy and Matthew Williams all had an RBI in the loss. Carson Bayne, Jack Kail and Owen Price, who entered as a pinch-hitter, recorded the runs scored for Williamsport.

The Cutters only needed two pitchers to get through tonight's game. Ryker Walton got the start for Williamsport and suffered his first loss of the season, falling to 2-1, after surrendering all four Trenton runs scored on three hits, including a home run, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Joel Tornero went the final 2 2/3 innings for the Cutters, holding the Thunder hitless while walking two and striking out four.

Williamsport looks to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Trenton Thunder as this three-game series wraps up Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: Hayden Lewis (1-2)

LP: Ryker Walton (2-1)

SV: Joe Colucci (1) Crosscutters

Record: 27-13 Overall, 7-6 Second Half

Next Game: Saturday, July 25th at Trenton, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 26th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo / Kids Run The Bases / Sr. Loggers Club Day / Boomer's Kids Club Day







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