Cutters Bullpen Collapses Late
Published on July 19, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
The Crosscutters bullpen surrendered 11 runs over the final two frames, falling to the Thunder 13-7 on Sunday evening.
James McCoy finished the night 3-for-4 including his 3rd home run of the season, a 421-foot shot in the 2nd inning.
McCoy drove in a pair of runs, upping his season total to 14 in 12 games.
Matthew Williams belted his 1st home run, a 388-foot moonshot that plated two runs. Williams finished the night 1-for-4, upping his RBI count to nine in six games.
Nick Barone collected his first three-hit game of the summer, finishing 3-for-4 with a trio of singles. Barone is hitting .343 through 21 games.
Davin Pollard, Luc Lavigueur and Brody Roe combined to allow 11 runs, all earned, on six hits and eight walks over the final two frames.
Trenton plated seven runs in the Top of the 9th inning, the most the Cutters have allowed in an inning this season.
WP: Tai Phetluangsy (2-0)
LP: Luc Laviguerur (0-1)
SV: N/A (-)
Crosscutters Record: 26-10 Overall, 6-3 Second Half
Next Game: Monday, July 20th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.
Next Home Game: Monday, July 20th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.
Promotion: TV Palooza, Free Hot Dog Monday
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 19, 2026
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