Williamsport and State College Canceled on Thursday

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Due to the air quality concerns caused by the Canadian Wildfires, Thursday night's series finale between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes has been canceled.

Per MLB Draft League rules, tonight's game is officially a canceled game and will not be rescheduled.

Williamsport returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Friday to open a three- game series against the Trenton Thunder. Friday night will feature a 100th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway, Williamsport Grays Heritage Jersey Night, Clinton County Night, Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night and First Responder Friday.

Tickets to all remaining 2026 Williamsport Crosscutters home games, including the 2026 MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 2nd, are still available and can be purchased online at Crosscutters.com/Tickets, by calling the Cutters Hotline at 570-326-3389 or by visiting the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office.

WP: N/A

LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 25-9 Overall, 5-2 Second Half

Next Game: Friday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway / Williamsport Grays Heritage Jersey Night / Clinton County Night / Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night / First Responder Friday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 16, 2026

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