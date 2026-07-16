Scrappers Game Cancelled Thursday, July 16
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
NILES, OH - Tonight's game between Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the Aberdeen Ironbirds has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the air quality index (AQI).
Fans holding tickets for Thursday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2026 Scrappers home game, based on availability at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.
The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Scrappers Game Cancelled Thursday, July 16 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Spikes-Crosscutters Game Canceled out of an Abundance of Caution - State College Spikes
- Williamsport and State College Canceled on Thursday - Williamsport Crosscutters
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