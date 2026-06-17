Scrappers vs Canadian Junior National Team on June 19-21

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will be back in action at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on June 19-21. The MLB Draft League and Baseball Canada have expanded their partnership to include a special International Series with the Scrappers and the Canadian Junior National Team. The Scrappers - Canadian Series is presented by Flying High, Inc. The Canadian Junior National Team Roster is:

Additional promotions include:

Friday, June 19 vs. Canadian Junior National Team @ 7:17 PM

It's Friday Night Fireworks! Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Bortnick Tractor Sales, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Saturday, June 20 vs. Canadian Junior National Team @ 7:05 PM

It's the first bobblehead giveaway night of the season! The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Ernie Clement, former Scrapper and current Toronto Blue Jay, courtesy of Impression Media and 21 WFMJ. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Canadian Junior National Team @ 2:05 PM

Celebrate Father's Day with a special picnic package that includes catch on field! Advanced reservations required at mvscrappers.com or by calling the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Dick's Sporting Goods - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Stick around for a post-game Scrappers team autograph session. Kids can also run the bases after the game.

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2026

Scrappers vs Canadian Junior National Team on June 19-21 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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