Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark Rescheduled

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, Ohio - Due to ongoing air quality concerns, 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark, originally scheduled for Friday, July 17, is being rescheduled. The health and safety of the community and 7 17 members and staff are of the utmost importance.

7 17 Day will instead be celebrated at the Scrappers game on Friday, July 24. All original tickets remain valid for the new date.

Keep an eye on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers website (mvscrappers.com) and social media (facebook.com/mvscrappers) for additional details about the status of tonight's Scrappers game. The Scrappers are currently working with the MLB Draft League, MLB and additional entities to monitor the air quality and any updates for tonight's game will be communicated.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 17, 2026

Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark Rescheduled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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