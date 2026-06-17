Cutters Tame Scrappers Behind Sweeney's Effort

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Brendan Sweeney earned his first win of the season as the Crosscutters defeated the Scrappers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

David Horn Jr delivered four hitless, scoreless frames, striking out six Scrappers batters in his third start of the season.

For Horn, it was his second-straight scoreless start against Mahoning Valley.

Brendan Sweeney gave the Crosscutters three hitless, shutout innings of relief, striking out two. His effort earned his first victory of the season, improving to 1-0.

Brodey Acres picked up a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Acres has two doubles and six RBI on the season.

Outfielder Slaide Burd picked up his second double and his third RBI of the season in the bottom of the 8th inning. Burd finished the night 1-for-4.

Infielder Addison Smith extended his RBI streak to six-straight games, driving in a run on a fielder's choice in the 8th inning.

Infielder Kyle Schaupmann extended his on-base streak to eight-straight and his hit streak to seven-straight in the win.

WP: Brendan Sweeney (1-0)

LP: Hunter Baynes (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-5

Next Game: Wednesday, June 17th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 17th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary Pin #2 / Hersheypark Kids Night / Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2026

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